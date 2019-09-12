Government approves establishment of bank of plant genetic resources in Buzau



The Government adopted a decision regarding the establishment of the Buzau bank of plant genetic resources for vegetable crops, floriculture, aromatic and medicinal plants, Government spokesman Nelu Barbu announced on Thursday. "At the proposal of the Ministry of Agriculture, a Government decision was adopted regarding the establishment of the Buzau Bank of plant genetic resources for vegetables, floriculture, aromatic and medicinal plants. It is practically a historic decision in Romania. The creation of such a bank was attempted at some point, in the ’80s, it was not completed, and this time we managed to create this plant genetic resource bank, which will basically protect the gene pool in Romania in the mentioned areas. Romania has the largest variety of regional and traditional plants in Europe at present and, not having this bank so far, many seeds were lost over time and our country has become dependent on the import of seeds for a number of plants. It is also a measure expected by all vegetable growers, which will contribute in the long term to ensuring the food security of Romania," Barbu told a press conference at the Victoria Governmental Palace. He added that this bank of plant genetic resources will have the main object of activity the exploration, inventory, collection, research, development and preservation of the phytogenetic resources and will preserve the plant genetic heritage existing at present at the Vegetable Research Station in Buzau and throughout the country, which includes over 10,000 varieties of vegetables, medicinal herbs and aromatic plants. "Because we did not have this bank, at one point we became dependent on the import of seeds and Romania is currently spending large sums of money to buy the genetic material through imports, material which is not always adapted to the climatic conditions in our country. And there is also the risk of introducing different pests, different diseases, which may affect other varieties in the country. When this bank becomes truly functional, it will be a major contributor to the recovery of the Romanian horticulture by introducing into the culture some indigenous varieties with potential for production and superior quality, it can generate a large number of regional and national development projects. Buzau was chosen to host this bank, taking into account the tradition existing there. It is the oldest vegetable basin in the country, where the Buzau vegetable research and development station has been operating since 1957, as well as the first relevant research unit in Romania," said Nelu Barbu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State) Government approves establishment of bank of plant genetic resources in Buzau.The Government adopted a decision regarding the establishment of the Buzau bank of plant genetic resources for vegetable crops, floriculture, aromatic and medicinal plants, Government spokesman Nelu Barbu announced on Thursday. "At the proposal of the Ministry of Agriculture, a Government decision was adopted regarding the establishment of the Buzau Bank of plant genetic resources for vegetables, floriculture, aromatic and medicinal plants. It is practically a historic decision in Romania. The creation of such a bank was attempted at some point, in the ’80s, it was not completed, and this time we managed to create this plant genetic resource bank, which will basically protect the gene pool in Romania in the mentioned areas. Romania has the largest variety of regional and traditional plants in Europe at present and, not having this bank so far, many seeds were lost over time and our country has become dependent on the import of seeds for a number of plants. It is also a measure expected by all vegetable growers, which will contribute in the long term to ensuring the food security of Romania," Barbu told a press conference at the Victoria Governmental Palace. He added that this bank of plant genetic resources will have the main object of activity the exploration, inventory, collection, research, development and preservation of the phytogenetic resources and will preserve the plant genetic heritage existing at present at the Vegetable Research Station in Buzau and throughout the country, which includes over 10,000 varieties of vegetables, medicinal herbs and aromatic plants. "Because we did not have this bank, at one point we became dependent on the import of seeds and Romania is currently spending large sums of money to buy the genetic material through imports, material which is not always adapted to the climatic conditions in our country. And there is also the risk of introducing different pests, different diseases, which may affect other varieties in the country. When this bank becomes truly functional, it will be a major contributor to the recovery of the Romanian horticulture by introducing into the culture some indigenous varieties with potential for production and superior quality, it can generate a large number of regional and national development projects. Buzau was chosen to host this bank, taking into account the tradition existing there. It is the oldest vegetable basin in the country, where the Buzau vegetable research and development station has been operating since 1957, as well as the first relevant research unit in Romania," said Nelu Barbu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Chair of Chamber Committee on European Affairs, Bundestag counterpart agree Romania must be part of EU hard core Romania must be part of the hard core of the EU, together with those who want a stronger and more integrated European Union, said the Chairman of the Committee on European Affairs of the Chamber of Deputies, Angel Tilvar, at his meeting in Berlin with Gunther Krichbaum, Chairman of the (...)



Paris Nikolopoulos To Run Coca-Cola Operations In Romania Coca-Cola operations in Romania will be run by Paris Nikolopoulos, the new Franchise Country Manager Coca-Cola Romania, starting this fall, replacing Nicoleta Eftimiu who was promoted at regional level.



Romania Current Account Gap Widens to EUR6.025B in Jan-July Romania's current account balance posted a deficit of EUR6.025 billion in the first seven months of 2019, compared with a deficit of EUR4.859 billion in the same period of 2018, central bank data showed Friday.



PM Dancila's message on Romanian Firefighters' Day: You are a stable, powerful shield for civil society In a message on the occasion of the Romanian Firefighters' Day, Premier Viorica Dancila points out that this public safety force represents "a stable and powerful shield for the civil society", having managed through their actions to wipe away many tears and fill souls with (...)



IKEA Partner Ingka Group Buys 80% in Seven Romanian Wind Farms for EUR136M Dutch Ingka Group, which owns most IKEA stores, said on Friday it would buy an 80% stake in seven Romanian wind farms from Danish wind turbine maker Vestas.



Klaus Iohannis: We acknowledge and honour firefighters' merits and their sacrifices The Romanian firefighters stood out both in our history's critical times and in the daily fight against natural calamities and disasters - reads President Klaus Iohannis's message conveyed on the occasion of the national Firefighters' Day. The head of the state brings to (...)



P&G to Start Production in New Romanian Plant in 2021 US’ Procter & Gamble, one of the largest actors on the fast-moving consumer goods market in the world, will develop a new production facility in Romania in a greenfield investment, which will make Ariel and Lenor pods. The construction of the plant will begin in Urlati, Prahova near the (...)

