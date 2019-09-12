Eurostat: Romania Posts Largest Decrease In Industrial Production In The EU On Month In July 2019



Romania registered the largest decrease in industrial production among European Union Member States, of 3.3%, in July 2019 compared with June 2019, and the second largest decrease in the EU, of 5.2%, compared with July 2018, as per a report released Thursday by Eurostat, the statistical office (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]