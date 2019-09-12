President Iohannis: Reshuffle is null, inappropriate, I clearly reject it



President Klaus Iohannis has announced at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Thursday that he refuses the reshuffle proposed by Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, reshuffle which he regards as null and void and inappropriate." "Mrs. Prime Minister is asking me for a government reshuffle. Mrs. Prime Minister is asking for the release from office of some ministers, some interim ministers and the appointment of six ministers. This reshuffle is null and void, inappropriate and I clearly reject it," the head of state said, who believes the Prime Minister's request is "grossly unconstitutional." He added that the Prime Minister must come before Parliament with a request to validate the Government, "otherwise things cannot be solved." The President brought to mind that he had received another reshuffle request at the end of August and a few hours later the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) publicly announced they would leave the ruling coalition. Thus, the head of state evoked the Constitution, saying that it "explicitly asks for a vote from Parliament in the situation in which ministers are replaced. "This matter is very clear, therefore, at that time, I rejected the requested reshuffle. After a while, Mrs. Prime Minister came with a request to appoint some interim ministers. For the same reason, because the Government now, in the new political configuration, in accordance with article 85 of the Constitution, must come before Parliament, I refused that request as well," Iohannis pointed out. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State)

