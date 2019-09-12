Americans, Spaniards and Italians, the most dishonest highway builders in Romania



By Constantin Radut It is a well known fact: Romania has one of the worst road infrastructures in the European Union. The causes are multiple. One of them is of notoriety. Based on the EU directives on public procurement, the majority of tenders in the motorway construction sector were won by (...) Americans, Spaniards and Italians, the most dishonest highway builders in Romania.By Constantin Radut It is a well known fact: Romania has one of the worst road infrastructures in the European Union. The causes are multiple. One of them is of notoriety. Based on the EU directives on public procurement, the majority of tenders in the motorway construction sector were won by (...) [Read the article in The Romanian Business Journal]