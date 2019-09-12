Romanian President once again rejects government reshuffle, sends PM Dancila to Parliament



President Klaus Iohannis rejected a request by PM Viorica Dancila to accept a government reshuffle for the third time on Thursday, sending the prime minister to Parliament to receive support and validation for her team. He said today that the government reshuffle pushed for by Dancila "was not welcome, improper and one that I clearly reject".