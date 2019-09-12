PM Dancila: I am not afraid to go to Parliament; we don’t run from responsibility and will not back down
Sep 12, 2019
Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Thursday has said she is not afraid to go with the Government before Parliament for a confidence vote, arguing that in the vote for the Senate leadership the Social Democratic Party (PSD) proved it has a majority.
"It is the third hindrance in three consecutive weeks, the third rejection from Klaus Iohannis of the Government’s efforts to function normally. (...) It is obvious that Mr. Iohannis’ party has a problem with the public employees, however the President has taken this issue to another level, he purely refuses the right to payment of the people who work. (...) I have seen today a new conjectural alliance between Mr. Tariceanu and Mr. Iohannis, the alliance of hypocrisy and destruction. (...) I want to give firm assurances that I will not cede to this blockage, because I have the obligation to govern for Romania. I am not afraid to go before Parliament, so much the more as we showed in the vote in the Senate two days ago that we have majority. We don’t run from responsibility and we will not back down," Dancila said in a press statement held at the PSD headquarters.
On Thursday afternoon, president Klaus Iohannis asked PM Dancila to show up before Parliament to validate the Government.
"Mrs. Prime Minister, I am directly and publicly telling you: you must go before Romania’s Parliament with a request to validate your government! Otherwise, things cannot be solved," the head of state said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State)
