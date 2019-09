IKEA Partner Ingka Group Buys 80% in Seven Romanian Wind Farms for EUR136M



Dutch Ingka Group, which owns most IKEA stores, said on Friday it would buy an 80% stake in seven Romanian wind farms from Danish wind turbine maker Vestas.