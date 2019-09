P&G to Start Production in New Romanian Plant in 2021



US' Procter & Gamble, one of the largest actors on the fast-moving consumer goods market in the world, will develop a new production facility in Romania in a greenfield investment, which will make Ariel and Lenor pods. The construction of the plant will begin in Urlati, Prahova near the already (...) P&G to Start Production in New Romanian Plant in 2021.