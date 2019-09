Small and Getting Smaller: Profi’s Floor Area Down to an Average of 315 Sqm/Store



Supermarket and convenience store chain Profi had 920 stores totaling 291,000 square meters in net area at the end of last year, which means 315 square meters per store. Small and Getting Smaller: Profi’s Floor Area Down to an Average of 315 Sqm/Store.Supermarket and convenience store chain Profi had 920 stores totaling 291,000 square meters in net area at the end of last year, which means 315 square meters per store. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]