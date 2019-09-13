PM Dancila’s message on Romanian Firefighters’ Day: You are a stable, powerful shield for civil society



In a message on the occasion of the Romanian Firefighters’ Day, Premier Viorica Dancila points out that this public safety force represents "a stable and powerful shield for the civil society", having managed through their actions to wipe away many tears and fill souls with gratitude. "September 13 is an occasion of pride because we celebrate some of the most appreciated and beloved public system personnel: the firefighters. The world in general, but Romania too, are faced nowadays with many emergencies, and you are always at the heart of the action, as rescuers. In 171 years of institutional existence, you have succeeded through your courageous actions to wipe away many tears and fill souls with gratitude. You have committed yourselves to a stable present and a safer future, a commitment that keeps all the rest of us sheltered in troubled times and in unforeseen situations.You are a stable and powerful shield for the civil society and the contribution of everyone of us is needed for you to always be able to return home to your loved ones safe and unharmed," Dancila says in her message. The Prime Minister emphasizes that the government stands by the firefighters’ side, allocating the necessary financial resources for a good functioning of the institution, and making efforts to ensure them the best training and equipment. "Thank you, dear firefighters, for your courage, dedication and professionalism, for not having grown tired to save us, protect us and be an example of civic involvement. Many happy returns!," Dancila writes in the conclusion of her message. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) PM Dancila’s message on Romanian Firefighters’ Day: You are a stable, powerful shield for civil society.In a message on the occasion of the Romanian Firefighters’ Day, Premier Viorica Dancila points out that this public safety force represents "a stable and powerful shield for the civil society", having managed through their actions to wipe away many tears and fill souls with gratitude. "September 13 is an occasion of pride because we celebrate some of the most appreciated and beloved public system personnel: the firefighters. The world in general, but Romania too, are faced nowadays with many emergencies, and you are always at the heart of the action, as rescuers. In 171 years of institutional existence, you have succeeded through your courageous actions to wipe away many tears and fill souls with gratitude. You have committed yourselves to a stable present and a safer future, a commitment that keeps all the rest of us sheltered in troubled times and in unforeseen situations.You are a stable and powerful shield for the civil society and the contribution of everyone of us is needed for you to always be able to return home to your loved ones safe and unharmed," Dancila says in her message. The Prime Minister emphasizes that the government stands by the firefighters’ side, allocating the necessary financial resources for a good functioning of the institution, and making efforts to ensure them the best training and equipment. "Thank you, dear firefighters, for your courage, dedication and professionalism, for not having grown tired to save us, protect us and be an example of civic involvement. Many happy returns!," Dancila writes in the conclusion of her message. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

FinMin Teodorovici: New Commission must consider all member states' interests in taking major initiatives The Minister of Public Finance, Eugen Teodorovici, said it is absolutely necessary the new European Commission to take into account the interests of all member states, and not only of some of them that are believed to be stronger and more influent. "I hope that the new team of the European (...)



PM Dancila: I propose parliamentary parties to sign National Pact for Romanians' welfare Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Friday that she proposes the parliamentary parties to sign the National Pact for Romanians' welfare, mentioning that it should be the political guarantee to further increase the standard of living in the next period. "We have all seen in (...)



Prince Radu: Moral inheritance of Elisabeta Rizea still has much to tell us Prince Radu on Friday stated that the moral inheritance left to us by the heroine of the anti-communist fight, Elisabeta Rizea, still has a lot to say to us, and pleaded for the transformation of her house in Nucsoara into a space of memory and education for the young generation. "All this (...)



Exhibition-document dedicated to Queen Marie at 1st edition of SFR Festival in Timisoara The Romanian Film Evenings Festival (SFR) which take place for the first time in Timisoara, between 13 and 15 September, will bring a debate about the balance of culture in Romania, an exhibition-document about Queen Marie and Romanian movie premiers. SFR Festival Director Andrei Giurgia stated (...)



ALDE: Melescanu, Gavrilescu, Baisanu and Cupa, excluded from the party The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Executive Political Bureau took note on Friday, according to the party statute, of the loss of the member quality in the case of Teodor Melescanu, Gratiela Leocadia Gavrilescu, Ion Cupa and Alexandru Stefan Baisanu, an ALDE release informs. (...)



New Romanian Senate speaker, other members excluded from ALDE party following clash with governing Social Democrats - sources say The newly named speaker of the Romanian Senate, ex-Foreign minister Teodor Melescanu, as well as three deputies picked by PM Viorica Dancila to be part of her Social Democratic (PSD) government have been ousted from their political group, ALDE, party sources told HotNews.ro on Friday. This (...)



Hospital manager: Dozens of undiscerning patients used as lab rats for drugs testing study Dozens of chronic, undiscerning patients at a ward of the Psychiatric Hospital in the Central Romanian city of Brasov are said to have been used in a study aimed at testing various drugs, according to the manager of the hospital.

