 
Romaniapress.com

September 13, 2019

Klaus Iohannis: We acknowledge and honour firefighters’ merits and their sacrifices
Sep 13, 2019

Klaus Iohannis: We acknowledge and honour firefighters’ merits and their sacrifices.
The Romanian firefighters stood out both in our history’s critical times and in the daily fight against natural calamities and disasters - reads President Klaus Iohannis’s message conveyed on the occasion of the national Firefighters’ Day. The head of the state brings to mind that this day celebrates "the heroic fight of the military firefighters in defending the ideals of national freedom". "We also acknowledge and honour the merits of all the firefighters and the sacrifices they make to ensure a safe climate for all citizens. Romanian firefighters have stood out both at critical times in our history and in the daily struggle against natural calamities and disasters. Through the professionalism and devotion proven in the accomplishment of their missions, you are the upholders of the glorious traditions of the military firefighters who sacrificed themselves for the freedom of the Romanian nation," President Iohannis mentions in his message. According to him, due to their courage and spirit of sacrifice, the firefighters represent "an important factor of security within the Romanian communities, enjoying the confidence of the population". "On this anniversary day, I voice my appreciation for your entire activity and I urge you to remain in the service of your fellow citizens," the President conlcudes. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Simona Klodnischi)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

FinMin Teodorovici: New Commission must consider all member states' interests in taking major initiatives The Minister of Public Finance, Eugen Teodorovici, said it is absolutely necessary the new European Commission to take into account the interests of all member states, and not only of some of them that are believed to be stronger and more influent. "I hope that the new team of the European (...)

PM Dancila: I propose parliamentary parties to sign National Pact for Romanians' welfare Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Friday that she proposes the parliamentary parties to sign the National Pact for Romanians&#39; welfare, mentioning that it should be the political guarantee to further increase the standard of living in the next period. "We have all seen in (...)

Prince Radu: Moral inheritance of Elisabeta Rizea still has much to tell us Prince Radu on Friday stated that the moral inheritance left to us by the heroine of the anti-communist fight, Elisabeta Rizea, still has a lot to say to us, and pleaded for the transformation of her house in Nucsoara into a space of memory and education for the young generation. "All this (...)

Exhibition-document dedicated to Queen Marie at 1st edition of SFR Festival in Timisoara The Romanian Film Evenings Festival (SFR) which take place for the first time in Timisoara, between 13 and 15 September, will bring a debate about the balance of culture in Romania, an exhibition-document about Queen Marie and Romanian movie premiers. SFR Festival Director Andrei Giurgia stated (...)

ALDE: Melescanu, Gavrilescu, Baisanu and Cupa, excluded from the party The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Executive Political Bureau took note on Friday, according to the party statute, of the loss of the member quality in the case of Teodor Melescanu, Gratiela Leocadia Gavrilescu, Ion Cupa and Alexandru Stefan Baisanu, an ALDE release informs. (...)

New Romanian Senate speaker, other members excluded from ALDE party following clash with governing Social Democrats - sources say The newly named speaker of the Romanian Senate, ex-Foreign minister Teodor Melescanu, as well as three deputies picked by PM Viorica Dancila to be part of her Social Democratic (PSD) government have been ousted from their political group, ALDE, party sources told HotNews.ro on Friday. This (...)

Hospital manager: Dozens of undiscerning patients used as lab rats for drugs testing study Dozens of chronic, undiscerning patients at a ward of the Psychiatric Hospital in the Central Romanian city of Brasov are said to have been used in a study aimed at testing various drugs, according to the manager of the hospital.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |