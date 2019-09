Paris Nikolopoulos To Run Coca-Cola Operations In Romania



Coca-Cola operations in Romania will be run by Paris Nikolopoulos, the new Franchise Country Manager Coca-Cola Romania, starting this fall, replacing Nicoleta Eftimiu who was promoted at regional level. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]