Romania must be part of the hard core of the EU, together with those who want a stronger and more integrated European Union, said the Chairman of the Committee on European Affairs of the Chamber of Deputies, Angel Tilvar, at his meeting in Berlin with Gunther Krichbaum, Chairman of the Committee on European Affairs in the Bundestag. According to a statement sent to AGERPRES on Friday, the two officials had talks on priority issues of the European agenda: the future and enlargement of the EU in the Western Balkans area or the migration issue. "I had the opportunity to present to the German counterpart an assessment of the progress made during Romania's mandate at the Presidency of the EU Council. The interparliamentary meetings organized by the Romanian Parliament were a great gain of democratic experience, mutual information and direct dialogue on current issues of common interest," said Angel Tilvar. Both officials agreed that the UK's exit from the EU will affect the Union, but, on the other hand, this may be the right time for the EU to consolidate its values, for the European project not to be stopped in its path, the release reads. Regarding the enlargement of the European Union, the German official reiterated Germany's support for the enlargement policy for all aspirants in the Western Balkans, on the basis of their own merits and compliance with the specific conditions. "Given the important role of the Bundestag in the European policy of Germany, but also the German economic power and its influence in the EU, such exchanges of opinion are for the benefit of our country and need to be intensified, for Romania to continue to be an active part in the debates that will follow," stressed Angel Tilvar. He added that "Romania must be part of the hard core of the EU, along with those who want a stronger and more integrated European Union." "Our country has passed the test of maturity in relation to the European project, successfully completing its first term at the Presidency of the Council of the EU. We must make the best use of this moment, to further promote our interests in the field of European affairs," said Tilvar. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State)

