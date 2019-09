Bucharest Stock Exchange May Be Promoted To Emerging Market Status On Sept 26



The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) might be upgraded to the emerging market status, on September 26, by global index provider FTSE Russell, considering that this year it meets all the necessary criteria, BVB CEO, Adrian Tanase, stated at the Capital Market Forum organized by Financial (...) Bucharest Stock Exchange May Be Promoted To Emerging Market Status On Sept 26.The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) might be upgraded to the emerging market status, on September 26, by global index provider FTSE Russell, considering that this year it meets all the necessary criteria, BVB CEO, Adrian Tanase, stated at the Capital Market Forum organized by Financial (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]