New Romanian Senate speaker, other members excluded from ALDE party following clash with governing Social Democrats - sources say



The newly named speaker of the Romanian Senate, ex-Foreign minister Teodor Melescanu, as well as three deputies picked by PM Viorica Dancila to be part of her Social Democratic (PSD) government have been ousted from their political group, ALDE, party sources told HotNews.ro on Friday. This comes as clashes intensified this week between the PSD and their former ally, ALDE, which in August chose to leave the governing coalition. New Romanian Senate speaker, other members excluded from ALDE party following clash with governing Social Democrats - sources say.The newly named speaker of the Romanian Senate, ex-Foreign minister Teodor Melescanu, as well as three deputies picked by PM Viorica Dancila to be part of her Social Democratic (PSD) government have been ousted from their political group, ALDE, party sources told HotNews.ro on Friday. This comes as clashes intensified this week between the PSD and their former ally, ALDE, which in August chose to leave the governing coalition. [Read the article in HotNews]