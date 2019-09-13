Three children, angered by toy, destroy school in South Romania



A primary school in a Southern Romanian town has been destroyed as three children broke everything that got in their path for three hours earlier this week, according to reports emerging on Friday. It appears that the three became enraged after one of them turned angry because of a music toy which, while thrown away, continued playing its tune. Three children, angered by toy, destroy school in South Romania.A primary school in a Southern Romanian town has been destroyed as three children broke everything that got in their path for three hours earlier this week, according to reports emerging on Friday. It appears that the three became enraged after one of them turned angry because of a music toy which, while thrown away, continued playing its tune. [Read the article in HotNews]