 
Romaniapress.com

September 13, 2019

ALDE: Melescanu, Gavrilescu, Baisanu and Cupa, excluded from the party
Sep 13, 2019

ALDE: Melescanu, Gavrilescu, Baisanu and Cupa, excluded from the party.
The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Executive Political Bureau took note on Friday, according to the party statute, of the loss of the member quality in the case of Teodor Melescanu, Gratiela Leocadia Gavrilescu, Ion Cupa and Alexandru Stefan Baisanu, an ALDE release informs. "The ALDE member quality is lost by adhesion to or public endorsement of another party or another political doctrine, except for the party or parties with which ALDE has made a political or electoral alliance," reads the ALDE statute. According to the release sent to AGERPRES on Friday, the ALDE Executive Political Bureau found that the four former ALDE members accepted to participate in negotiation discussions with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in view to fill in positions in the Senate and the Government, talks following which they accepted the offices proposed. "This way, they breached the ALDE National Standing Delegation Decision of 26 August 2019, voted by an overwhelming majority of 83 votes and 2 abstentions, and the Central Political Bureau Decision of 3 September 2019. Consequently, the ALDE Secretariat General will proceed to erase from the ALDE central data base the following persons: Teodor Melescanu, Gratiela Leocadia Gavrilescu, Ion Cupa and Alexandru Stefan Baisanu. Teodor Melescanu was endorsed by PSD to take over the Senate presidency, Gratiela Leocadia Gavrilescu was proposed Environment Minister, Ion Cupa - Energy Minister, and Alexandru Stefan Baisanu - Minister for the Relation with Parliament. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

FinMin Teodorovici: New Commission must consider all member states' interests in taking major initiatives The Minister of Public Finance, Eugen Teodorovici, said it is absolutely necessary the new European Commission to take into account the interests of all member states, and not only of some of them that are believed to be stronger and more influent. "I hope that the new team of the European (...)

PM Dancila: I propose parliamentary parties to sign National Pact for Romanians' welfare Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Friday that she proposes the parliamentary parties to sign the National Pact for Romanians&#39; welfare, mentioning that it should be the political guarantee to further increase the standard of living in the next period. "We have all seen in (...)

Prince Radu: Moral inheritance of Elisabeta Rizea still has much to tell us Prince Radu on Friday stated that the moral inheritance left to us by the heroine of the anti-communist fight, Elisabeta Rizea, still has a lot to say to us, and pleaded for the transformation of her house in Nucsoara into a space of memory and education for the young generation. "All this (...)

Exhibition-document dedicated to Queen Marie at 1st edition of SFR Festival in Timisoara The Romanian Film Evenings Festival (SFR) which take place for the first time in Timisoara, between 13 and 15 September, will bring a debate about the balance of culture in Romania, an exhibition-document about Queen Marie and Romanian movie premiers. SFR Festival Director Andrei Giurgia stated (...)

New Romanian Senate speaker, other members excluded from ALDE party following clash with governing Social Democrats - sources say The newly named speaker of the Romanian Senate, ex-Foreign minister Teodor Melescanu, as well as three deputies picked by PM Viorica Dancila to be part of her Social Democratic (PSD) government have been ousted from their political group, ALDE, party sources told HotNews.ro on Friday. This (...)

Hospital manager: Dozens of undiscerning patients used as lab rats for drugs testing study Dozens of chronic, undiscerning patients at a ward of the Psychiatric Hospital in the Central Romanian city of Brasov are said to have been used in a study aimed at testing various drugs, according to the manager of the hospital.

Three children, angered by toy, destroy school in South Romania A primary school in a Southern Romanian town has been destroyed as three children broke everything that got in their path for three hours earlier this week, according to reports emerging on Friday. It appears that the three became enraged after one of them turned angry because of a music toy (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |