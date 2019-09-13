Israeli Film Festival - between September 25 to 28, in Bucharest; Golden Bear award-winning film to be presented



The Israeli Film Festival will take place in Bucharest between September 25 and 28, with "Synonymes" film directed by Nadav Lapid, which won the Golden Berlin Bear 2019, to be presented in the closing night, reads a press release of the Israeli Embassy in Bucharest sent to AGERPRES. The festival will bring five Israeli productions at the "Elvire Popesco" Cinema. The event will start with the national premiere of the film "Tel Aviv on Fire" (2018, director Sameh Zoabi), which will be screened at the opening Gala on September 25. "Tel Aviv on Fire" tells the story of Salam, a young Palestinian who becomes a screenwriter for a popular soap opera after an unexpected meeting he had with an Israeli soldier. When the soldier's vision about the end of the film and the financiers' vision do not match, Salam is caught in the middle. The programme continues with two screenings, on September 26, of the films "The Testament" (2017, director Amichai Greenberg), and "Red Cow" (2018, director Tsivia Barkai, national premiere). "The Testament" tells the story of Yoel, a historian of the Holocaust, who deals with the mystery of his mother's false identity and the risks of finding out the truth. "Red Cow", with its action placed in the days before the assassination of the Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, describes the sexual, spiritual and political emancipation of Benny, a teenager who doesn't have a mother and the single daughter of Joshua, an ultra-religious father. On September 27, the public can watch "Scaffolding" (2017, directed by Matan Yair), which is the dilemma of a troublemaker student who, through his special connection with his literature teacher, manages to see new horizons, while facing pressure from the family.

