PM Dancila: I propose parliamentary parties to sign National Pact for Romanians’ welfare



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Friday that she proposes the parliamentary parties to sign the National Pact for Romanians’ welfare, mentioning that it should be the political guarantee to further increase the standard of living in the next period. "We have all seen in the last period countless proposals of pacts and agreements. The parties and the candidates are talking to each other about how to play the political game, they fight, negotiate and fail lamentably in front of Romanians. Because none of these initiatives has an impact and finality for the people. None was conceived in the interest of Romanians, no such agreement had materialised in a measure meant to do good to society, bring an increase in the standard of living or some form of progress in the daily life. Today, I propose, before you, the only pact for the citizens, the only agreement which the political forces of Romania deserve to make: that of Romanians’ welfare," Dancila wrote on her Facebook page. She argued that "Romania has the second largest economic growth in Europe" and "the wages and pensions increased at an unprecedented rate." Dancila added that the minim wage in economy, doctors’ and teachers’ wages, as well as the salaries in constructions have increased, and, as of 1 September, the pension point increased by 15 percent and the guaranteed minimum pension also increased. "Taking into account the history and the practice of the right-wing governments to cut the Romanians’ incomes and taking into account the increasingly frequent statements of some political leaders announcing that they will impose again austerity and social regression measures, I propose the political parties to sign the National Pact for Romanians’ welfare, which should be the political guarantee to further increase the Romanians’ standard of living in the next period. I want for the people to receive a minimum written assurance from the entire political class that their salaries and pensions won’t be cut, just as it happened in the 2010-2012 governance," Viorica Dancila wrote. The PM added that she is the first to sign this pact, "having the belief that Romania must honor its basic obligation toward the citizens, to ensure their welfare and a decent living." "I assume this thing before you and I expect from all those who come and ask for votes to prove the same courage of assumption, so that, regardless of who get to govern, the support measures be continued and the Romanians never be sacrificed," the PM concluded. 