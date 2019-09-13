Prince Radu: Moral inheritance of Elisabeta Rizea still has much to tell us



Prince Radu on Friday stated that the moral inheritance left to us by the heroine of the anti-communist fight, Elisabeta Rizea, still has a lot to say to us, and pleaded for the transformation of her house in Nucsoara into a space of memory and education for the young generation. "All this moral inheritance that she [Elisabeta Rizea - editor’s note] left us, this model of extraordinary human courage so little known by our society and especially by the West-European one, still has much to tell us. (...) Few people think of the fact that this house with its garden can represent, from now on, a space of education - of a non-institutional education, one that is not taught in school - for today’s and tomorrow’s generations," said the Prince at an event dedicated to the association that was named after the heroine of the Romanian resistance and the project to build a memorial space in her garden and house in Nucsoara. He pleaded for the organisation of a series of events in the former home of Elisabeta Rizea. "If there are students who will come to visit this space of Romanian memory every summer, spring and autumn, if there are colloquia, meetings, round tables, dialogues among a few people or a few hundreds of people, then this inheritance that Elisabeta Riftea left to us will spread beyond her family into the Romanian society and in its future, which we all want to be as little confused as possible," said Prince Radu. In his turn, architect Matei Damian, the chief of the project for building the complex, said the Elisabeta Rizea Association tries to rehabilitate the house where the Rizea family lived and to introduce it to the public circuit. "In reaching this desideratum, the project stipulates the integration of the house with a memorial complex, to allow an adequate functioning that respects all the in force design norms. The house will have attached two new buildings, an administrative building that will receive the guests and a multi-purpose hall for conferences, screenings and exhibitions. The garden, which we called "The King’s Garden," and not by chance, will also be rearranged, and it will be another component of the memorial museum. We will also make a small summer amphitheater, an area for people to just sit and talk, with a traditional fireplace, and we will build an watchtower on the highest spot," explained the architect. According to him, the entire memorial space is conceived to have Romanian and foreign visitors, who will have not only the possibility of visiting the house with so much history in it, where the Rizea family lived, but also to enjoy such educational activities, to participate in conferences, screenings of documentaries or simply benefit from a traditional weekend in the Muscel area. The permanent exhibition of the memorial house, to be opened in the multi-purpose hall, will be dedicated to the biography of Gheorghe and Elisabeta Riza, with an emphasis on the role they played in supporting the armed resistance movement led by Toma Arnautoiu. So far there were initiated the legal procedures for the association to get the use of the land and the house and also they started to search the archives for the permanent exhibition. They also carried out the topographic study of the property and finished the house’s mapping, specified Matei Damian. Elisabeta Rizea’s house is a common project of Elisabeta Rizea’s house and the Centre for contemporary history studies, supported by the Royal House of Romania. An evening at the Elisabeta Palace dedicated to the Elisabeta Rizea Association and the project to build a memorial space in the garden and house of the heroine of the Romanian resistance took place on Friday with Price Radu attending. There were present the head of the Elisabeta Rizea Association, Bogdan Varvoreanu, the heroine’s great grandson, members of the Rizea family, representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Bucharest. According to https://www.romaniaregala.ro, the first picture of Elisabeta Rizea in the presence of a member of the Royal House of Romania was made in the evening of December 30 1997, when King Mihai I hosted a dinner in Bucharest where he invited Romanians from all the provinces of the country, all ethnicities, all ages, all professions and all social classes. Elisabeta Rizea was placed on the right side of King Mihai. 