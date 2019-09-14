Romania’s Tig, Bogdan and Cristian advanced to last round of qualifications at Korea Open (WTA)



Romanian tennis players Patricia Tig, Ana Bogdan and Jaqueline Cristian managed to advance on Saturday to the last round of qualifications for the main draw of women's singles at the WTA tournament- Korea Open, in Seul (South Korea), with prizes worth 250,000 US dollars. Tig (aged 25, WTA's 140th) defeated in the first round British Samantha Murray (aged 31, WTA's 296th), with a score of 6-4, 6-2, after one hour and 27 minutes. Her next opponent will be the winner of the event between South Korea's Su Jeong Jang (aged 24, WTA's 268th) and Norway's Ulrikke Eikeri (aged 26, WTA's 244th). Ana Bogdan (aged 26, WTA's 142nd) needed only 57 minutes to defeat South Korea's Dabin Kim (aged 22, WTA's 226th), with a score of 6-1, 6-0. In the final event for getting to the main draw, the Romanian national will face off Spanish Lara Arruabarrena (aged 27, WTA's 177th), who came out victorious in both their previous matches. Jaqueline Cristian (aged 21, WTA's 213rd) was even more fast, wining against South Korea's Yeong Won Jeong (aged 23, WTA's 956th) in just 48 minutes, with a score of 6-1, 6-0. In the last preliminary round, the Romanian national will face off the main seed of the qualifications, namely Hungarian Timea Babos (aged 26, WTA's 92nd). In another event, Alexandra Cadantu (aged 29, WTA's 286th) was defeated by Montenegro's Danka Kovinic (aged 24, WTA's 116th), in one hour and 11 minutes, with a score of 6-1, 6-2. Cadantu secured a cheque worth 600 US dollars and one WTA point, whereas Tig, Bogdan and Cristian have each secured 1,020 US dollars and 12 WTA points. Romanian tennis players Mihaela Buzarnescu and Irina Begu were directly included on the main draw. Buzarnescu will play in the first round against an opponent who comes from qualifications, whereas Begu will face off Polish Magda Linette, 4th seed.

