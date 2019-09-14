 
Romaniapress.com

September 14, 2019

President Iohannis: Our country is in great need of young people
Sep 14, 2019

President Iohannis: Our country is in great need of young people.
President Klaus Iohannis stated on Saturday, at the National Liberal Youth Summer School organised in Venus seaside resort that Romania needs the involvement of youngsters in all areas of activity. "My firm belief is that our country is in great need of young people in the private milieu, in the local administration, in the central administration, in politics in general," Iohannis stated. The President added that today’s youngsters "are far more prepared to get involved in the life of the citadel" than the ones of previous generations. AGERPRES (RO - editor: George Onea; EN - editor: Rodica State)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Bucharest celebrates 560 years since first documentary attestation through events organized on 21 and 22 September The Bucharest City Hall (PMB), through the Creation, Art and Tradition Center of Bucharest, organizes on 21 and 22 September two events dedicated to the anniversary of 560 years since the first documentary attestation of Bucharest, namely "iCeleBrate my city" and "iMapp (...)

President Iohannis: The idea of pact is good if it comes after a validation President Klaus Iohannis stated on Saturday in Venus seaside resort that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila&#39;s intention to propose the parliamentary parties a national pact for Romanians&#39; welfare is an electoral action, the idea of pact being good if it comes after a validation. (...)

UPDATE/President Iohannis: Our country is in great need of young people President Klaus Iohannis stated on Saturday, at the National Liberal Youth (TNL) Summer School organised in Venus seaside resort that Romania needs the involvement of youngsters in all areas of activity. "My firm belief is that our country is in great need of young people in the private (...)

Romania's Tig, Bogdan and Cristian advanced to last round of qualifications at Korea Open (WTA) Romanian tennis players Patricia Tig, Ana Bogdan and Jaqueline Cristian managed to advance on Saturday to the last round of qualifications for the main draw of women&#39;s singles at the WTA tournament- Korea Open, in Seul (South Korea), with prizes worth 250,000 US dollars. Tig (aged 25, (...)

FinMin Teodorovici: New Commission must consider all member states' interests in taking major initiatives The Minister of Public Finance, Eugen Teodorovici, said it is absolutely necessary the new European Commission to take into account the interests of all member states, and not only of some of them that are believed to be stronger and more influent. "I hope that the new team of the European (...)

PM Dancila: I propose parliamentary parties to sign National Pact for Romanians' welfare Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Friday that she proposes the parliamentary parties to sign the National Pact for Romanians&#39; welfare, mentioning that it should be the political guarantee to further increase the standard of living in the next period. "We have all seen in (...)

Prince Radu: Moral inheritance of Elisabeta Rizea still has much to tell us Prince Radu on Friday stated that the moral inheritance left to us by the heroine of the anti-communist fight, Elisabeta Rizea, still has a lot to say to us, and pleaded for the transformation of her house in Nucsoara into a space of memory and education for the young generation. "All this (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |