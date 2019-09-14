President Iohannis: Our country is in great need of young people



President Klaus Iohannis stated on Saturday, at the National Liberal Youth Summer School organised in Venus seaside resort that Romania needs the involvement of youngsters in all areas of activity. "My firm belief is that our country is in great need of young people in the private milieu, in the local administration, in the central administration, in politics in general," Iohannis stated. The President added that today’s youngsters "are far more prepared to get involved in the life of the citadel" than the ones of previous generations. AGERPRES (RO - editor: George Onea; EN - editor: Rodica State) President Iohannis: Our country is in great need of young people.President Klaus Iohannis stated on Saturday, at the National Liberal Youth Summer School organised in Venus seaside resort that Romania needs the involvement of youngsters in all areas of activity. "My firm belief is that our country is in great need of young people in the private milieu, in the local administration, in the central administration, in politics in general," Iohannis stated. The President added that today’s youngsters "are far more prepared to get involved in the life of the citadel" than the ones of previous generations. AGERPRES (RO - editor: George Onea; EN - editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]