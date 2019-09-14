Bucharest celebrates 560 years since first documentary attestation through events organized on 21 and 22 September



The Bucharest City Hall (PMB), through the Creation, Art and Tradition Center of Bucharest, organizes on 21 and 22 September two events dedicated to the anniversary of 560 years since the first documentary attestation of Bucharest, namely "iCeleBrate my city" and "iMapp Bucharest." According to a press release sent on Saturday, during the two days, Bucharest will host, on the Union Boulevard, a series of street activities, concerts, street theater, street animation, a culinary space and in the Constitution Square the 6th edition of the "iMapp Bucharest 2019" video mapping competition and the concerts of Schiller and Waldeck, with the entrance free of charge. Thus, between 21 and 22 September, the Union Boulevard (the section with fountains, between the Union Square and the Constitution Square) is transformed into a pedestrian street, where a true street party will be organized - "iCeleBrate my City." The Bucharest residents and the tourists will be welcomed every day, starting at 10:00hrs, with a series of street activities for all ages, creative workshops and entertainment events for children, interactive games, street theater and street animation, dozens of artists dressed for celebration, an urban bazaar with local hand-made and handicraft products, as well as many other surprises. The city’s celebration also brings to the streets the urban cuisine, through "the Bucharest Food Festival - Street Edition" where the most appreciated international street food dishes will be cooked on the spot and visitors will be able to feast themselves with specialties that will satisfy even the most pretentious tastes. The 6th edition of the "iMapp Bucharest" international 3D video mapping competition will take place on Saturday, on 21 September, starting at 17:00hrs, in the Constitution Square. The eight teams that will present their work on the facade of the Palace of Parliament are: Antaless Visual Design (winner of the 1minute projection mapping competition festival in Japan), George Berlin Studios (winner of Audience’s Favorite Video Mapping Artist award at Borealis festival in the US), 404.Zero (winner of Genius Loci Weimar 2018 festival in Germany), MOjO STUDIO (winner of the Kyiv Light Festival 2018 in Ukraine), Marco Morgese (winner of the Luz y Vanguardias 2019 festival in Spain), Michele Pusceddu (winner of the Zsolnay Light Festival 2019 from Hungary), Rene and Andrzej (Jury Award winners at the iMapp Bucharest 2018 festival in Romania) and Mindscape Studio (winner of the Public Award at the iMapp Bucharest 2018 festival in Romania). The finalist teams will create 3D video mapping animations lasting 4 minutes, on the theme "One map. Different Journeys. Discover the video mapping world at iMapp Bucharest!," trying to impress through colorful shows, sound and light projected on the facade of the Palace of Parliament. The performance of the eight finalist teams will be analysed by an international jury, made up of experts and leading representatives of the international visual arts. "Prior to the 3D video mapping competition, renowned artists will perform on the stage in the Constitution Square, who will officially open the event through electrifying concerts: Schiller (renowned electronic music artist from Germany) and Waldeck. Moreover, the Viennese Waldeck band of the musician Klaus Waldeck will perform a live concert with Electro Swing accents. [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

