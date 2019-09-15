USR’s Barna: New National Bureau brings USR to govern



The new National Bureau of the Save Romania Union (USR) elected by the 5th congress will bring the party to govern, on Sunday said this political formation’s chairman Dan Barna. "Following the outcome of the election, we have a new National Bureau of the USR that will bring the USR to govern, they are colleagues and persons I do trust very much and alongside whom we will win the presidential election and will shape that government Romania needs badly," Dan Barna told a news conference in western Timisoara. The USR head stated that next to him there are many people who will be part of the future governance of the USR PLUS (Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity) Alliance the Union has authorised with trustworthiness and support "to bring this party to Romania’s governance in the next two year". "It is a team I very much trust. Together, we will win the presidential, the local elections and will bring USR to govern. It is the team that will heal Romania and turn it into a country the young will not leave anymore, a country whose entrepreneurs are being supported, the law is the law, and the resources are used for the people in need. That Romania we all wish for and where we all could live happy, in here, at home," Dan Barna stated, according to a USR release.AGERPRES(RO - author: Otilia Halunga, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican) USR’s Barna: New National Bureau brings USR to govern.The new National Bureau of the Save Romania Union (USR) elected by the 5th congress will bring the party to govern, on Sunday said this political formation’s chairman Dan Barna. "Following the outcome of the election, we have a new National Bureau of the USR that will bring the USR to govern, they are colleagues and persons I do trust very much and alongside whom we will win the presidential election and will shape that government Romania needs badly," Dan Barna told a news conference in western Timisoara. The USR head stated that next to him there are many people who will be part of the future governance of the USR PLUS (Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity) Alliance the Union has authorised with trustworthiness and support "to bring this party to Romania’s governance in the next two year". "It is a team I very much trust. Together, we will win the presidential, the local elections and will bring USR to govern. It is the team that will heal Romania and turn it into a country the young will not leave anymore, a country whose entrepreneurs are being supported, the law is the law, and the resources are used for the people in need. That Romania we all wish for and where we all could live happy, in here, at home," Dan Barna stated, according to a USR release.AGERPRES(RO - author: Otilia Halunga, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Health Insurance Sales up about 24% in H1 The total volume of gross written premiums on the health insurance segment, one of the most dynamic segments in the last few years, reached 205 million lei (EUR43 million) in the first half, following a 23.5% growth compared with the year-ago (...)



PM Dancila: I want all political parties to assume as objective Romanians' welfare The leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Viorica Dancila has stated she wishes all political parties assumed as objective the Romanians' welfare and announced that the national minorities' parliamentary group in the Chamber of Deputies signed the National Pact for (...)



Romania Raises RON500M Selling Sept 2023 Bonds at 3.76% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Monday raised a planned 500 million lei (EUR105.6 million) selling treasury bonds maturing in September 2023 at an average yield of 3.76%, central bank data showed.



Romanian Auto Market Grows 9% in Jan-Aug New vehicle sales in Romania grew 9% on the year in January-August, to 129,759 units, of which 110,998 were passenger cars, up 10.6% on the year, data from the Automotive Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA) showed (...)



Romania lags behind as Hungary moves on with new tender for border railroad electrification Hungary has launched a tender for the electrification and rehabilitation of 55 km of the railway linking the Western Romanian city of Oradea to Budapest, as Rail Journal reports. The move comes as the country has been pushing for upgrading its railway network considrabily, while Romania is (...)



Romania Govt plans Eur10 million national IT system for adoptions The Romanian Government wants to approve on Tuesday the spending of RON45.9 million (close to EUR10 million) for the creation of a national IT system for adoptions. The system is planned to be implemented with European non-reimbursable funds and budget funding within 3 (...)



Digi24 news channel: Sources say Romanian PM expected to meet US vice president Mike Pence later this month Romanian PM Viorica Dancila is expected to meet US Vice President Mike Pence during a trip to the US later this month, according to governmental sources quoted by Digi24.ro, the website associated with Digi24 news channel. It has previously reported that Dancila would attend a meeting with (...)

