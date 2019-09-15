Low-Cost Era Coming to an End, As Almost 1 Milion Romanians Earn Over EUR1,000 Monthly Gross Salaries



More than 943,000 Romanians working under employment contracts earn over EUR1,000 (4,725 lei) in gross amount per month, according to the information supplied by the Labor Inspection Department at the request of ZF. This gross salary translates into a net monthly salary of almost EUR600 (...)