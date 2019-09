Investment in New IKEA Store Takes Toll, Causes RON8M Loss in 2018



IKEA Romania, the local subsidiary of the Swedish furniture and home decor retailer by the same name, ended the 2018 with a net loss of 8 million lei (EUR1.7 million), compared with a net profit of RON24.2 million the previous year, Finance Ministry data (...) Investment in New IKEA Store Takes Toll, Causes RON8M Loss in 2018.IKEA Romania, the local subsidiary of the Swedish furniture and home decor retailer by the same name, ended the 2018 with a net loss of 8 million lei (EUR1.7 million), compared with a net profit of RON24.2 million the previous year, Finance Ministry data (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]