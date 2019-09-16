 
Romaniapress.com

September 16, 2019

ForMin Manescu to participate in IAEA General Conference
Sep 16, 2019

ForMin Manescu to participate in IAEA General Conference.
Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister Ramona Manescu participates in the opening of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) 63rd General Conference in Vienna on Monday. According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE), Manescu will have meetings with IAEA acting Director General, ambassador Cornel Feruta, as well as with representatives of the participating states. Romania’s delegation will reconfirm the support for continuing and consolidating IAEA’s role worldwide and will highlight the national nuclear programme, which boasts the highest international standards in terms of nuclear security and safety. IAEA’s General Conference is the highest decision-making forum of the International Atomic Energy Agency, gathering representatives of all member states in the Agency. The General Conference convenes annually, since 1957, in September, to analyse and approve the organisation’s programme and budget. Moreover, decisions referring to interest matters for the member states and the international community are made within the General Conference. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Postponing new income increases, waiving new tax cuts, recommendations of Fiscal Council president The President of the Fiscal Council, Daniel Daianu, recommends postponing new increases of incomes / salaries, stopping the promises that generate unrealistic expectations in citizens and restructuring the state apparatus given that, according to him, the acute deficit of fiscal area is (...)

Cineplexx Invests EUR3M in Shopping City Satu Mare Multiplex Cineplexx Romania, the local subsidiary of Austrian cinema hall operator Cineplexx International, opened a five-hall multiplex in Shopping City Satu Mare, owned by NEPI Rockcastle, following an investment of EUR3 million.

Romanian authorities alerted by major companies&#39; plans to sell assets, planned regulation shows All companies in the enegy sector may be forced to notify Romania&#39;s energy market regulator ANRE with a minimum 12 months in advance about any intention to change their judicial statute, a draft order of the ANRE which has been submitted for public consultation says. The bill comes at a (...)

UiPath to host first global event for RPA community in Las Vegas Daniel Dines, the Romanian who is CEO and founder of UiPath company, will talk on relations between man and robot at the first global event for experts and users of the Robotic Process Automation technology, due to take place in Las Vegas, a company press release (...)

Finnish EU Council Presidency plans to "test" support for Romanian Kovesi as top EU prosecutor The Finnish Presidency of the EU Council wants to test a posible support for Romanian candidate Laura Codruta Kovesi for the position as top EU prosecutor in the COREPER Council this Thursday, sources close to the EU Council told HotNews.ro on (...)

SRJ MediaSind: Management of Romanian Television Broadcasting Corporation has violated law at latest employment competitions The management of the Romanian Television Broadcasting Corporation (SRTV) officially recognizes, through the reply sent to MediaSind Romanian Journalists&#39; Trade Union (SRJ), that it violated the provisions of the collective bargaining agreement by the fact that it organized several (...)

Electrica Appoints BRD to Broker Capital Hike Romanian state-owned energy utility group Electrica (EL.RO) said Tuesday it has appointed BRD - Groupe Societe Generale as intermediary of its RON18 million share capital increase approved by shareholders in April.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |