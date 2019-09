​Romania's Finance minister wants prison for those who fail to pay dues to state



Romanian Finance minister Teodorovici has submitted a bill to the Senate calling for prison terms of 1-6 years for people who fail to pay their contributions to the state budget in due time, news agency Mediafax reports.