Ciech Soda Romania, part of Polish group Ciech, will halt production Wednesday, September 18, over a 135% growth in the price of technological steam as of that date, but will remain in Romania. CIECH Soda Halts Production on Sept 18 But Stays in Romania.Ciech Soda Romania, part of Polish group Ciech, will halt production Wednesday, September 18, over a 135% growth in the price of technological steam as of that date, but will remain in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]