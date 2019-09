Eurostat: Job Vacancy Rate in Romania Among Lowest in EU



The job vacancy rate in the European Union was relatively stable in the second quarter, at 2.3%, from 2.1% in the same period last year. Among member states, Romania had one of the lowest job vacancy rates, of 1.1%, and Czech Republic had one of the highest, of 6.2%, Eurostat data showed (...) Eurostat: Job Vacancy Rate in Romania Among Lowest in EU.The job vacancy rate in the European Union was relatively stable in the second quarter, at 2.3%, from 2.1% in the same period last year. Among member states, Romania had one of the lowest job vacancy rates, of 1.1%, and Czech Republic had one of the highest, of 6.2%, Eurostat data showed (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]