Liberals’ head Orban says Friday president Iohannis will lodge candidacy for second mandate



The candidacy for a second term of Klaus Iohannis to the Presidency of Romania will be submitted on Friday, 20 September, said the National Liberal Party (PNL)'s leader Ludovic Orban on Monday. "The PNL Executive Bureau has decided that the candidacy for Romania's top job of the current president will be lodged on 20 September, an event to take place around 12:00 hrs at the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC)," Orban asserted Monday, after the sitting of the PNL Executive Bureau. Ludovic Orban specified that the PNL's target is to collect over two million signatures for Klaus Iohannis's candidacy and said is optimistic about it.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)