The chairman of the parliamentary investigation committee regarding the European Parliament elections, Lia Olguta Vasilescu, announced, on Monday, that the Special Telecommunications Service (STS) has no problem using tablets in the next elections, the presidential ones, mentioning, though, that she sent STS a note requesting all data from the European Parliament elections be saved. In session, the National Liberal Party (PNL) senator Nicoleta Pauliuc drew attention that there is a decision of the committee forbidding the STS to erase data on the tablets and that the situation must be resolved. "STS has no problem with the tablets, they can use them. Certainly, however, they will have to save everything that is on the tablets. We have already discussed with the STS, I sent them an address so that anyone who wants to check can check this year and next year and after 7 years. It's a decision we've made in the committee bureau. You have a representative and from our point of view there is no reason for the next elections for the President to not take place due to technical reasons," Olguta Vasilescu explained. In the September 10 session, the first deputy of the director of the STS, Ionel-Sorin Balan, appealed to the Parliamentary investigation committee to allow the unsealing of the tablets so that in the coming period, from September 15 onward, STS could work with the said systems. "In the Diaspora there will be over 500 new polling stations. We need to know what the quality of the internet service is, I believe [we could do that] if from the 15th [of September] the committee allows us to work with those systems, because we have nothing to hide," Balan said.AGERPRES(RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

