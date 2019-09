Terapia CEO: Clawback Tax, Skilled Human Resource Deficit- Main Challenges For Local Drug Producers



The clawback and the shortage of specialized human resource are the main challenges faced by local drug producers, Dragos Damian, CEO of Terapia Cluj, said Monday.