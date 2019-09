Sphera Franchise Group Opens KFC Restaurant at Genoa Train Station



Sphera Franchise Group, which manages over 100 restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands, continues expanding abroad and opened a KFC restaurant at the Brignole train station in Genoa, Italy. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]