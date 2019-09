Petcu, IQVIA Romania: Romania Pharmaceutical Market Grew 9% In Last Three Years



Romania's pharmaceutical market saw an average increase of 9% over the last three years and the market share of the total transactions in Eastern Europe grew 15%, Sorin Petcu, Country Manager within IQVIA Romania, told the ZF Health&Pharma Summit'19 organized Monday by Ziarul Financiar.