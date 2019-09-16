Romania lags behind as Hungary moves on with new tender for border railroad electrification



Hungary has launched a tender for the electrification and rehabilitation of 55 km of the railway linking the Western Romanian city of Oradea to Budapest, as Rail Journal reports. The move comes as the country has been pushing for upgrading its railway network considrabily, while Romania is still talking about moving things in this regard. Romania lags behind as Hungary moves on with new tender for border railroad electrification.