Romania Govt plans Eur10 million national IT system for adoptions



The Romanian Government wants to approve on Tuesday the spending of RON45.9 million (close to EUR10 million) for the creation of a national IT system for adoptions. The system is planned to be implemented with European non-reimbursable funds and budget funding within 3 years. [Read the article in HotNews]