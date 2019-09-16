Digi24 news channel: Sources say Romanian PM expected to meet US vice president Mike Pence later this month
Romanian PM Viorica Dancila is expected to meet US Vice President Mike Pence during a trip to the US later this month, according to governmental sources quoted by Digi24.ro
, the website associated with Digi24 news channel. It has previously reported that Dancila would attend a meeting with business people organised by the Romanian-American Chamber of Commerce
while in New York, where her visit would overlap with one paid by President Iohannis for the UN General Assembly.
