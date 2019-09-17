ForMin Manescu speaks in Vienna about Romania’s commitment to contribute to strengthening nuclear security



Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister Ramona Manescu participated on Monday in the opening of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) 63rd General Conference in Vienna, context in which she talked about Romania’s commitment to contribute to strengthening nuclear security, including through co-chairing the IAEA’s International Conference on nuclear security, alongside Panama in February 2020. In the national statement, the head of the Romanian diplomacy paid an homage to Ambassador Yukiya Amano, the former Director General of the IAEA, a figure with a distinct role in the Agency’s strengthening process, a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs. "For over 60 years, the Agency has been instrumental in tackling nuclear proliferation challenges by ensuring effective application of safeguards, in supporting member states to have better access to the benefits of nuclear science and technology and by strengthening nuclear safety and security," the Minister stated. In the context of her attendance to the IAEA’s General Conference, Manescu met with IAEA acting Director General, ambassador Cornel Feruta. "On this occasion, Romania’s excellent cooperation with the IAEA was highlighted, an aspect that aims to contribute to our country’s profile, as a state with a responsible nuclear policy," the MAE release shows. The Minister commended both the technical cooperation projects supporting the Romanian civil nuclear programme and the presence of Romanian experts within the IAEA Secretariat. Furthermore, the Romanian dignitary congratulated Ambassador Feruta for his election as acting Director General and assured him of the Romanian authorities’ support in the campaign for taking over the new office. In the meetings with level representatives and ambassadors of some states in the Board of Governors, the Romanian Minister promoted the election of the Romanian candidate for the IAEA Director General office. Moreover, on the sidelines of the General Conference meeting, Ramona Manescu also met with the Romanians working in international organisations in Vienna, whom she thanked for their professionalism and dedication. The IAEA's General Conference represents the highest decision-making forum of the IAEA, which gathers representatives of all IAEA member states and it is convened annually, in September, in order to analyse and approve the organisations' programme and the budget, as well as to decide other issues of interest for the member states and the international community. This year's session of the General Conference takes place between 16 and 20 September. 