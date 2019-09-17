A State-Of-The-Art Healthcare System Must Rely on Statistics about Patients and Medicines



Implementation of prevention programs so as to lead to an efficient state-of-the-art healthcare system must come from statistical data about the health issues of the patients, which would provide an overall picture of the funding needs of the system, the speakers attending the first day of the (...) A State-Of-The-Art Healthcare System Must Rely on Statistics about Patients and Medicines.Implementation of prevention programs so as to lead to an efficient state-of-the-art healthcare system must come from statistical data about the health issues of the patients, which would provide an overall picture of the funding needs of the system, the speakers attending the first day of the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]