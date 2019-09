Burger King To Open Its First Restaurant In Romania, Within Mega Mall, On Sept 26



Poland's Amrest Group will be opening its the first Burger King restaurant in Romania, within Bucharest-based Mega Mall shopping center, on September 26, and is to open two new units by the end of 2019, one within a shopping mall and one in a central area in Bucharest, (...)