Survey: Over Half Of Employees Plan To Ask For A Raise Or Find A Better Pay Job By End-2019



More than half of Romanian employees are planning to ask for a wage raise or to look for a new job by the end of 2019, citing the insufficient income as their main source of dissatisfaction, a survey carried out by online recruitment platform BestJobs (...) Survey: Over Half Of Employees Plan To Ask For A Raise Or Find A Better Pay Job By End-2019.More than half of Romanian employees are planning to ask for a wage raise or to look for a new job by the end of 2019, citing the insufficient income as their main source of dissatisfaction, a survey carried out by online recruitment platform BestJobs (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]