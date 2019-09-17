ANPC study: 22.78 pct of the products analyzed present differences in Romania compared to Western Europe



A study conducted by the National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) shows that 22.78 pct of the total of products checked show differences in Romania as compared to the versions sold in Western Europe, stated, on Tuesday, Paul Anghel, general director of the ANPC, in a specialty conference. "We checked depending on the labels that were presented to us in the European study. There were 128 products analyzed there. Of these 128 products, identical products by the same producer were found, but some of them you will see with different quantities, differences regarding composition, with the absence of some ingredients, or the presence of other ingredients, differences regarding the proportions of some ingredients or differences regarding the parameters resulting from nutritional statements. 79 products were found, differences were noted in 18, representing 22.78 of the total products verified," Paul Anghel said. He mentioned that the Authority does not wish or cannot say clearly if there is a double standard or not. Among the products that had differences noted, Paul Anghel mentioned, among others, Freeway, Fanta and Milka. Thus, in Romania Freeway soda contains 3 pct orange juice, while in Spain it can go as high as 8 pct and in France to 10 pct, while in Italy it goes to 20 pct. In the case of Fanta, in Romania the orange juice content is 5 pct, in Spain 8 pct, France 10 pct and in Italy 12 pct. In Milka chocolate there was a peanut content of 17 pct in Romania, while in France it goes up to 22 pct. Furthermore, Ignat Arsenov, General Director of the Commission for Consumer Protection in Bulgaria, stated that in this period the institution is running a project through which they want to see if there are double-standard products on the market in Bulgaria. The results of the study will be ready at the start of next year and one of the first measures that will be taken will be to inform consumers on potential differences in quality. The National Authority for Consumer Protection, in collaboration with the Committee for Economic Policy, Reform and Privatization of the Chamber of Deputies, organized on Tuesday the pan-European conference titled "Consolidating enforcement of laws regarding product safety (food and non-food) in the EU".AGERPRES(RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) ANPC study: 22.78 pct of the products analyzed present differences in Romania compared to Western Europe.A study conducted by the National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) shows that 22.78 pct of the total of products checked show differences in Romania as compared to the versions sold in Western Europe, stated, on Tuesday, Paul Anghel, general director of the ANPC, in a specialty conference. "We checked depending on the labels that were presented to us in the European study. There were 128 products analyzed there. Of these 128 products, identical products by the same producer were found, but some of them you will see with different quantities, differences regarding composition, with the absence of some ingredients, or the presence of other ingredients, differences regarding the proportions of some ingredients or differences regarding the parameters resulting from nutritional statements. 79 products were found, differences were noted in 18, representing 22.78 of the total products verified," Paul Anghel said. He mentioned that the Authority does not wish or cannot say clearly if there is a double standard or not. Among the products that had differences noted, Paul Anghel mentioned, among others, Freeway, Fanta and Milka. Thus, in Romania Freeway soda contains 3 pct orange juice, while in Spain it can go as high as 8 pct and in France to 10 pct, while in Italy it goes to 20 pct. In the case of Fanta, in Romania the orange juice content is 5 pct, in Spain 8 pct, France 10 pct and in Italy 12 pct. In Milka chocolate there was a peanut content of 17 pct in Romania, while in France it goes up to 22 pct. Furthermore, Ignat Arsenov, General Director of the Commission for Consumer Protection in Bulgaria, stated that in this period the institution is running a project through which they want to see if there are double-standard products on the market in Bulgaria. The results of the study will be ready at the start of next year and one of the first measures that will be taken will be to inform consumers on potential differences in quality. The National Authority for Consumer Protection, in collaboration with the Committee for Economic Policy, Reform and Privatization of the Chamber of Deputies, organized on Tuesday the pan-European conference titled "Consolidating enforcement of laws regarding product safety (food and non-food) in the EU".AGERPRES(RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis meets several Liberals to prepare candidacy at presidential elections Several Liberals had a meeting on Tuesday with President Klaus Iohannis on the topic of preparing the submission of the candidacy for the presidential elections. "We are preparing the submission of the candidacy," National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban wrote on Facebook on (...)



Postponing new income increases, waiving new tax cuts, recommendations of Fiscal Council president The President of the Fiscal Council, Daniel Daianu, recommends postponing new increases of incomes / salaries, stopping the promises that generate unrealistic expectations in citizens and restructuring the state apparatus given that, according to him, the acute deficit of fiscal area is (...)



Cineplexx Invests EUR3M in Shopping City Satu Mare Multiplex Cineplexx Romania, the local subsidiary of Austrian cinema hall operator Cineplexx International, opened a five-hall multiplex in Shopping City Satu Mare, owned by NEPI Rockcastle, following an investment of EUR3 million.



Romanian authorities alerted by major companies' plans to sell assets, planned regulation shows All companies in the enegy sector may be forced to notify Romania's energy market regulator ANRE with a minimum 12 months in advance about any intention to change their judicial statute, a draft order of the ANRE which has been submitted for public consultation says. The bill comes at a (...)



UiPath to host first global event for RPA community in Las Vegas Daniel Dines, the Romanian who is CEO and founder of UiPath company, will talk on relations between man and robot at the first global event for experts and users of the Robotic Process Automation technology, due to take place in Las Vegas, a company press release (...)



Finnish EU Council Presidency plans to "test" support for Romanian Kovesi as top EU prosecutor The Finnish Presidency of the EU Council wants to test a posible support for Romanian candidate Laura Codruta Kovesi for the position as top EU prosecutor in the COREPER Council this Thursday, sources close to the EU Council told HotNews.ro on (...)



SRJ MediaSind: Management of Romanian Television Broadcasting Corporation has violated law at latest employment competitions The management of the Romanian Television Broadcasting Corporation (SRTV) officially recognizes, through the reply sent to MediaSind Romanian Journalists' Trade Union (SRJ), that it violated the provisions of the collective bargaining agreement by the fact that it organized several (...)

