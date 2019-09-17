PM Dancila to start working visit to the US on Sunday



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila has announced that she will start a visit to the US as of Sunday, which will also have "a strong economic component" and which will also represent "a good occasion to present business opportunities of Romania to the US investors." "We are consolidating the relations with the EU member states, and, at the same time, we are strengthening the Strategic Partnership we have with the US. On Sunday, I will begin a working visit to the US, alongside several members of the Cabinet, within which I will have meetings with US officials. The working visit will also have a strong economic component and it will represent a good occasion to present Romania’s business opportunities to the US investors," the PM stated at the Victoria Governmental Palace. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) PM Dancila to start working visit to the US on Sunday.Prime Minister Viorica Dancila has announced that she will start a visit to the US as of Sunday, which will also have "a strong economic component" and which will also represent "a good occasion to present business opportunities of Romania to the US investors." "We are consolidating the relations with the EU member states, and, at the same time, we are strengthening the Strategic Partnership we have with the US. On Sunday, I will begin a working visit to the US, alongside several members of the Cabinet, within which I will have meetings with US officials. The working visit will also have a strong economic component and it will represent a good occasion to present Romania’s business opportunities to the US investors," the PM stated at the Victoria Governmental Palace. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]