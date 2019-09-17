150 Romanian troops participate in Saber Junction 19 exercise in Germany



Approximately 5,400 troops from 16 countries, including Romania, participate over September 3-30 in multinational exercise "Saber Junction 19" (SJ19), which is mostly carried out in the training centres in Grefenwoehr and Hohenfels, but also at the Ramstein Air Base, in Germany, reads a release of the Land Forces Staff on Tuesday. Participating in the exercise are servicemen from Azerbaijan, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Georgia, Italy, Kosovo, Lithuania, Macedonia, Moldova, Poland, Romania, USA, Turkey and Ukraine. Saber Junction 19's main objective is to verify the 173rd US Airborne Brigade's ability to carry out land operations within a common, combined environment, and to highlight the cohesion and interoperability with the participating partner and allied nations. The Romanian Army will be represented in Germany by approximately 150 troops from the 812th Infantry Battalion "Bistrita" (the 81st Mechanized Brigade "General Grigore Balan') with 20 technical means. According to the press release, "Saber Junction 19 contributes to an enhanced European security and promotes security and stability in the region." The multinational training activity represents a new step towards increasing interoperability and improving capabilities of the participating armies," reads the release. AGERPRES (RO - author: Cristian Lupascu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)