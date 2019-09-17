Minister for Business Environment proposes Start Export, a new programme meant to encourage exports



Start Export is the project I propose you for this year, a programme designed to develop according to the needs of the business environment, which will be based on three important pillars, Stefan-Radu Oprea, the Minister for Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship, told a specialized forum on Tuesday. "Start Export is the project I propose you for this year, as I intend to talk more and more about exports in Romania, while having in mind the entreprenurship model. I remind you that in 2016 we launched the Start-Up Nation for entrepreneurs. Today, some of the statistical data say that 5 out of 10, and others 6 out of 10, young people want to become entrepreneurs. Which means that the purpose of this programme has been reached, for now we are talking about entrepreneurship and we want to become entrepreneurs in Romania, and not outside our country’s borders. Which is also what I want to do now and to speak about exports together. The number of companies exporting today from Romania is below half of the EU average. But how can we improve this indicator? Through a programme that I want to address to entrepreneurs, in order for them to understand very well what export means. This project must rely on at least three pillars in its initial stage. Start Export is a programme designed to develop in parallel with your needs. We already have the experience from the programme we carried out on Swiss funds, with examples of good practices in Prahova and Bacau. We had financing, back then, to subsidy the interests," said Oprea. The Minister specified that one of the main pillars of the programme focuses on the entrepreneurs’ education, for them to get familiarized with the instruments that they must use in order to become exporters. He added that the second pillar referred to an active presence of Romania’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Not last, the Minister referred to the third pillar of the Start Export programme, namely "a platform that will help us to better know the offer in the country and abroad." The Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR), in partnership with the Ministry for Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship and the Canadian Embassy to Romania, Bulgaria and the Republic of Moldova, and with the support of the European Commission, on Tuesday organised the conference "Opportunities brought by the the free trade agreements of the EU and challenges encountered by businessmen. How can we capitalize on EU’s trade policy?." 