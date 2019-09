Travel Agency Paralela 45 Sees 20% Turnover Growth in 2019, to EUR70M



Romanian travel agency Paralela 45, owned by local entrepreneur Alin Burcea, estimates its sales will reach EUR70 million by the end of the year, 20% higher than in 2018. Travel Agency Paralela 45 Sees 20% Turnover Growth in 2019, to EUR70M.Romanian travel agency Paralela 45, owned by local entrepreneur Alin Burcea, estimates its sales will reach EUR70 million by the end of the year, 20% higher than in 2018. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]