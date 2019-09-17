Romanian authorities alerted by major companies' plans to sell assets, planned regulation shows



All companies in the enegy sector may be forced to notify Romania's energy market regulator ANRE with a minimum 12 months in advance about any intention to change their judicial statute, a draft order of the ANRE which has been submitted for public consultation says. The bill comes at a delicate time for the local energy market.