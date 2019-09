UiPath to host first global event for RPA community in Las Vegas



Daniel Dines, the Romanian who is CEO and founder of UiPath company, will talk on relations between man and robot at the first global event for experts and users of the Robotic Process Automation technology, due to take place in Las Vegas, a company press release says. UiPath to host first global event for RPA community in Las Vegas.Daniel Dines, the Romanian who is CEO and founder of UiPath company, will talk on relations between man and robot at the first global event for experts and users of the Robotic Process Automation technology, due to take place in Las Vegas, a company press release says. [Read the article in HotNews]