Finnish EU Council Presidency plans to "test" support for Romanian Kovesi as top EU prosecutor



The Finnish Presidency of the EU Council wants to test a posible support for Romanian candidate Laura Codruta Kovesi for the position as top EU prosecutor in the COREPER Council this Thursday, sources close to the EU Council told HotNews.ro on Tuesday. Finnish EU Council Presidency plans to "test" support for Romanian Kovesi as top EU prosecutor.The Finnish Presidency of the EU Council wants to test a posible support for Romanian candidate Laura Codruta Kovesi for the position as top EU prosecutor in the COREPER Council this Thursday, sources close to the EU Council told HotNews.ro on Tuesday. [Read the article in HotNews]